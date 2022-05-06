Mineola Fire Department Memorial Day Parade

The Mineola Fire Department will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
All are invited to join the Mineola Fire Department for the annaul parade, followed by a ceremony at Mineola Memorial Park.
The route of the parade is:
-From Corner of Union Street, and Westbury Avenue
-West on Westbury Avenue to Roslyn Road
-North on Roslyn Road to Jericho Turnpike
-West on Jericho Turnpike to Marcellus Road
-South on Marcellus Road to Memorial Park
—Submitted by the Mineola Fire Department