Mineola Fire Department Memorial Day Parade

The Mineola Fire Department will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

All are invited to join the Mineola Fire Department for the annaul parade, followed by a ceremony at Mineola Memorial Park.

The route of the parade is:

-From Corner of Union Street, and Westbury Avenue

-West on Westbury Avenue to Roslyn Road

-North on Roslyn Road to Jericho Turnpike

-West on Jericho Turnpike to Marcellus Road

-South on Marcellus Road to Memorial Park

—Submitted by the Mineola Fire Department