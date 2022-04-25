Village Of Mineola Announces 2022 Concerts In The Park Schedule

The Village of Mineola will be providing a summer full of music for residents of the village. These concerts are happening at the Mineola Memorial Park Amphitheater, located at Marcellus Road and Jackson Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. (unless otherwise stated).

Here is a list of the performers and their dates:

Saturday, June 18: Swingtime Big Band

Saturday, July 9: Misty Mountain

(A Led Zeppelin Tribute Band)

Wednesday, July 13: The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: 45 RPM

(70’s AM radio hits)

Saturday, July 23: The Allmost Brothers Band (The Allman Brothers Band tribute)

Saturday, July 30: That 70’s Band

(New York’s leading 70’s dance, disco

and funk group)

Friday, Aug.5: Desert Highway

(Eagles tribute band)

Saturday, Aug.13: Touch the 80’s

(80’s new wave)

Saturday, Sept.17: 2U/Fireworks show

(U2 tribute band)

—Submitted by the Village of Mineola