Village Of Mineola Announces 2022 Concerts In The Park Schedule

The Village of Mineola will be providing a summer full of music for residents of the village. These concerts are happening at the Mineola Memorial Park Amphitheater, located at Marcellus Road and Jackson Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. (unless otherwise stated).
Here is a list of the performers and their dates:
Saturday, June 18: Swingtime Big Band
Saturday, July 9: Misty Mountain
(A Led Zeppelin Tribute Band)
Wednesday, July 13: The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: 45 RPM
(70’s AM radio hits)
Saturday, July 23: The Allmost Brothers Band (The Allman Brothers Band tribute)
Saturday, July 30: That 70’s Band
(New York’s leading 70’s dance, disco
and funk group)
Friday, Aug.5: Desert Highway
(Eagles tribute band)
Saturday, Aug.13: Touch the 80’s
(80’s new wave)
Saturday, Sept.17: 2U/Fireworks show
(U2 tribute band)
—Submitted by the Village of Mineola