Troop 45 In Full Swing For It’s 101st Year

Troop 45, which celebrated 100 years of excellence in 2020, has returned to its full schedule of activities for year 101. The scouting year aligns with the school calendar, and in the fall, the troop resumed its weekly meetings and monthly scouting events.

In September, the troop kicked off the scouting year with a Family Picnic at Wantagh State Park. For October, there was a weekend trip to Valley Forge. November and December were our traditional hiking and Klondike Prep trips.

Speaking of Klondike, the troop swept the older patrol competition, and took first place for the younger patrols in January. And recently, the troop continued with a cold weather “igloo” camping trip in February and shotgun shooting/camping trip in March. Also in March, the troop once again marched in the Mineola St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Looking forward, the troop has two more trips planned for April and May. They will again have their Eagle Ceremony in June, celebrating the six scouts from the troop who have successfully achieved the highest rank in scouting. The troop’s scouting year culminates with the week of summer camp.

This year will also see the return of the Troop 45 Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast is held on Father’s Day, June 19th and will now be hosted at Mineola High School.

—Submitted by Rich Bongiorno