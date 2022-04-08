Drag Hostess Harmonica Sunbeam Hosts Bingo At Black Sheep

The rules of bingo here are simple, but Harmonica Sunbeam adds joy and laughter to the classic game.

Sunbeam, a drag queen performer, event hostess and wedding officiant, has been entertaining audiences for 27 years with their sense of fashion and humor. On April 5, Sunbeam graced Black Sheep Ale House in Mineola to host six games of bingo, complete with prizes of wine and gift cards.

“First game is regular bingo, regular bingo,” Sunbeam said, beginning the game night. “Five in any direction: horizontal, vertical or diagonal… What do you say when you’re one ball away?”

“Yes queen,” the crowd responded.

“What do you say when you have bingo?”

“Bingo, “ the crowd said.

“What do you say when you’re looking for love in a Tuesday night in Mineola?” Sunbeam asked.

The crowd laughed.

“You say has it come to this?” Sunbeam jested.

After three games of classic bingo, the game got more complicated, where participants had to get one square in each corner, five squares in a row on the bottom of the board and then five on top.

Sunbeam wanted to spice up the game by having any participants who tied have a dance off. But since no one tied, they asked the last winner of the game to dance for the participants, and they complied by dancing “the sprinkler.”

The Black Sheep Ale House hosts trivia nights every Wednesday night from 8 to 11 p.m., as well as a happy hour on weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m.