Mineola, Garden City Board of Trustees Re-Organize

Residents of Mineola and Garden City may notice some new faces on their Village Boards, as well as some of their officials sitting in new seats. Last week, both Village Boards held re-organization meetings.

In Mineola, Paul Pereira is in the mayor seat and Paul Cusato will serve as the deputy mayor. Trustee Janine Sartori, who was appointed and then officially elected this year, and Trustee Jeffrey Clark will serve alongside Pereira and Cusato, as well as newly appointed Trustee Donna Solosky.

“After interviewing several worthy candidates to fill the spot on the board I decided to appoint Donna because not only is she qualified for the job, but she shares my passion and my vision for the future of the Village of Mineola,” Pereira said.

Solosky, who was sworn in April 6, has served on the Board of Zoning and Appeals and she is known for her insight and knowledge on the Village of Mineola’s governance. She is a lifelong resident of Mineola who has worked as a chemistry teacher at Herricks High School for over 36 years. She has also served as the recording secretary of the Corpus Christi School Board, the union representative for the Herricks Teachers Association and she also had a seat on the Mineola Master Plan Board.

“I was proud to appoint her and very much look forward to working with her and the rest of the board,” Pereira said.

In Garden City, newly elected trustees took their oaths of office April 4 during a brief ceremony at Village Hall.

Village Justice Allen S. Mathers administered the oath of office to sitting Trustee Mary Carter Flanagan of the West, who has already served a one-year term and was elected to a two-year term, along with Charles P. Kelly of the Estates, Bruce A. Torino of the Central Section and Lawrence N. Marciano, Jr. of the East.

The newly sworn in trustees join Mayor Cosmo Veneziale, who represents the West, and sitting Trustees Bruce J. Chester of the Estates, Terence P. Digan of the Central section and Thomas J. O’Brien of the East.

“I want to thank Trustee Mary Carter Flanagan on being re-elected to another term and I wish to offer my congratulations to other Trustees Charles P. Kelly, Lawrence N. Marciano, Jr. and Bruce A. Torino,” Veneziale said. “I wish you all good luck as trustees of our village. I would also like to recognize and thank the sitting trustees for their support and time they have expended over the past year. We have a lot of work to do in the upcoming months and I look forward to working with the new Board of Trustees.”

—Information provided by the Village of Mineola and the Village of Garden City