Mineola Memorial Library Releases Historical, Digital Scrapbook

New for the month of March, the Mineola Memorial Library released a new library scrapbook, a collection of photos, news stories and other documents between the 1950s and the 1960s by Edwin Merara Jr., the library’s circulation clerk.

It can be found on the website under the “local history” menu by clicking “Library Scrapbook: 1950s-1970s.”

Located in the heart of Mineola, this library has held a special place in the hearts of many people over the years, and it continues to do so. Many memories were made throughout the library’s exciting history.

From 1950 through the 1970s, library staff took the time to create scrapbooks documenting events and happenings at the library. Items include photographs, newspaper clippings, letters, and so much more.

The Mineola Library was founded in 1921 by the Mineola Library Association, a volunteer group. The Mineola Library Association operated the library for 26 years, with librarian Charlotta Schmidt working for free during those years. During this time, the library was located in a small building on Mineola Boulevard, just north of Jericho Turnpike. The Village of Mineola took over full operation in 1947, after which employees began to have a salary. In the 1950s, with increasing circulation and library use, plans were made to construct a new library at the Mineola Memorial Park on Marcellus Road. The new library was completed in 1956.

—Submitted by the Mineola Memorial Library