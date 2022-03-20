Meadow Drive School Helps Ukrainian Children

Staff, students and families of Meadow Drive School in the Mineola Union Free School District donated children’s pajamas and warm socks to send to an orphanage in Poland that is helping Ukrainian refugee children.

The drive was hosted by the Manessis Family, who has a connection to the orphanage and wanted to do something to help. Thanks to the community’s support, Meadow Drive was able to contribute 369 pairs of pajamas and 112 packages of socks, as well as a few other toiletries, to children in need.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District