Irish Pride In Mineola

The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Mineola is organized by the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens. (Photo courtesy the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens)

It was a joyous day in Mineola on March 6, as those near and far lined up to see marching bands, floats and this year’s Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Brigid McNulty. The parade was hosted by the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, of which McNulty is the president of.

Grand Marshal of the parade Brigid McNulty led the way. (Photos courtesy of the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens)

The day began with a Mass at The Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, followed by the parade at 1 p.m.

Every year, the St. Patrick’s Parade in Mineola brings Irish pride to the community. (Photo courtesy the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens)

After the parade, the center opened up at 2 p.m. for food, fun, music and dancing.

Children danced at the celebration that followed the parade. (Photo courtesy the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens)

—Submitted by the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens

