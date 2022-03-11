Irish Pride In Mineola

It was a joyous day in Mineola on March 6, as those near and far lined up to see marching bands, floats and this year’s Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Brigid McNulty. The parade was hosted by the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, of which McNulty is the president of.

The day began with a Mass at The Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, followed by the parade at 1 p.m.

After the parade, the center opened up at 2 p.m. for food, fun, music and dancing.

—Submitted by the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens