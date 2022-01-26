Village To Be A Part Of Governor’s $66 Million Clean Water Systems Project

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced more than $66 million to support vital water quality infrastructure projects across New York State. The grants and low-cost financings approved by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Board of Directors support 16 municipalities and public authorities that are working to upgrade their drinking water and wastewater systems.

“Clean water is one of the most important things for a community, and by providing resources to invest in critical water projects, we can bolster public health and quality of life throughout our state,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help local governments make critical upgrades to protect water quality for New Yorkers for generations to come. Through these projects, we can lay the foundation for growth and economic development by providing critical necessities for water.”

Of the project funding announced, more than $8 million will be awarded to two Long Island communities to construct systems that treat emerging contaminants in drinking water.

Acting New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett added, “Communities across New York State have been making great strides to replace outdated drinking water delivery systems and modernize sewage treatment plants to sustain the health of both residents and the environment for the long term. Access to clean drinking water and helping municipalities to attain it is a clear priority of this administration as we continue to make funding available for these vital projects.”

EFC President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said that EFC’s investments highlight its commitment to ensuring communities in New York State have the modern water and sewer systems needed to keep moving forward.

“EFC thanks Governor Hochul for prioritizing water infrastructure funding in her plan for a new era for New York to provide solutions for local governments and position them for growth, prosperity and resiliency,” she added.

The board’s approval includes financing through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and grants pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA).

The Village of Mineola will receive a $4,980,000 WIIA grant for the construction of a new process to treat emerging contaminants at the water treatment facility.

