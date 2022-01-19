Town To Hold Remote Board Of Zoning Appeals Hearings

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the town board recently announced that the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals will begin holding its hearings remotely via video conference due to the Omicron variant and the spike in COVID-19 cases in New York and Nassau. The virtual meetings are being held to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19. As such, residents are reminded that the town board room will not be open to the public, and there will be no in-person access to the meeting.

Supervisor DeSena noted, “The protection of public health and safety are paramount and as infection rates go up at a staggering pace during this winter surge due to the omicron variant, the Town is transitioning these Board of Zoning Appeals meetings to be remotely held through Zoom.”

The meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 is being adjourned to Wednesday, Jan. 26 and will be held remotely via Zoom video conference. The Wednesday, Jan. 19 meeting will also be held virtually.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation in the beginning of September 2021 to permit virtual public meetings to reduce the spread of the Delta variant.

Any member of the public who wishes to participate in an appeal hearing may do so by following the Zoom link posted on the Town’s website. Those who have questions regarding the hearing or wish to submit written comments or questions regarding a particular item on the calendar may contact the board at bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov. Written comments are accepted by email up to 60 minutes prior to the hearing. Timely comment submissions will be made part of the record. The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov.

This hearing will be transcribed, and a copy of the transcript will be made available on the Town website. This hearing will also be live streamed. Live streaming can be accessed at www.northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.

Residents are encouraged to call 516-869-6311 or 311 with any questions.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead