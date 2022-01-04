Town Supervisor Appoints Mineola Clerk As Deputy Town Supervisor

Newly elected Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena recently announced the first appointment of her incoming administration, with Mineola Village Clerk Joseph Scalero coming on board as Deputy Town Supervisor and Chief of Staff. DeSena has been working diligently since Election Day to build a dedicated leadership team and will announce additional appointments in the coming weeks in various Town roles. Her administration will immediately get to work putting the taxpayers first and making North Hempstead more accountable to its taxpayers.

“Joe Scalero is a talented, thoughtful, and skillful leader with a background of over 30 years of experience in both the public sector and the private sector,” DeSena said. “I am eager to tap into his institutional knowledge as Joe has spent the past 16 years as the Mineola Village Clerk, where, among other accomplishments, he helped usher in an unprecedented era of open and transparent government. Open and transparent government will be hallmarks of my administration, and I consider myself and the taxpayers of the Town of North Hempstead very lucky to have an individual of Joe’s caliber serve as our Deputy Supervisor. Joe will help move our great town forward as my administration sets about better serving our taxpayers, fixing the dysfunction that exists within the Town, and streamlining Town government to make it more efficient.”

Scalero has served as the village clerk for the Incorporated Village of Mineola, one of the largest villages in New York. In this capacity, he has been the chief administrative officer where he has been recognized for his work to promote smart-growth development, as well as open and transparent government. Prior to his role as village clerk, Scalero served on Nassau’s first bi-partisan legislative redistricting commission, worked in the New York State Assembly, and managed constituent services for the county executive of the nation’s largest suburban county. Joseph Scalero has a wealth of municipal knowledge, in addition to private sector management experience.

“I know Joe has the best interests of North Hempstead residents at heart, and I am confident that he will work diligently to help my administration operate with a ‘taxpayers first’ mentality,” DeSena said. “Town of North Hempstead residents are getting a remarkable individual in Joe, as he is a strong, hands-on public servant with unwavering dedication and the highest commitment to open, honest, and transparent government.”

DeSena will continue to assemble the best possible professionals in various important roles in her administration.

“We will continue to work with what we have been given to assemble the best team possible to best serve our taxpayers and move North Hempstead forward,” DeSena concluded.

—Submitted by the office of Jennifer DeSena