Pennsylvania Men Arrested In Williston Park For Stealing Catalytic Converters

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of three men from Pennsylvania that occurred on Jan. 13 at 3:55 a.m. in Williston Park.

According to Burglary Pattern Squad detectives, Third Precinct officers were on routine patrol when they located a black BMW four-door sedan that fit the description of a vehicle used in the larceny of a catalytic converter from earlier in the day in New Hyde Park. The officers initiated a vehicle and traffic law stop. All three occupants were removed from the vehicle and defendants Andy De Jesus Rosario, 22, of Hazelton, PA, Alexander Morales, 26, of Hazelton, PA, and Andy Concepcion Encarnacion, 22, of Shenandoah, PA, were all placed into custody without incident.

All three defendants have been charged with second-degree auto stripping, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools and attempted petit larceny. All three were arraigned on Jan. 14 at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted by NCPD