Mineola Man Indicted For Leaving The Scene Of Deadly Pedestrian Strike

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith recently announced the indictment of a Mineola man charged with striking a man walking along Roslyn Road and leaving the scene. The victim later died of his injuries.

Charles Polevich, 71, of Mineola, was indicted by a grand jury on charges including leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (as a felony), and tampering with physical evidence. If convicted on the top charge, Polevich faces up to 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 21, 2022.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 12, 2021, Polevich allegedly struck 64-year-old Robert Maraj at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola as Maraj walked along Roslyn Road. After striking Maraj, Polevich allegedly exited his 1992 White Volvo, looked at the victim on the ground, got back into his vehicle and left the scene. Polevich allegedly drove home and hid the car in his garage under a tarp. Maraj was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Feb. 13, 2021 after emergency surgery was attempted to save his life.

Polevich surrendered to members of the NCPD Homicide Squad on Feb. 17, 2021.

-Submitted by the office of the NCDA