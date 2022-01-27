Mineola Announces Partnership With Northwell Health

To best support the mental health needs of its students, Mineola Public Schools has joined the Northwell Health Mental Partnership. This new initiative between Cohen Children’s Medical Center and the district provides a team that works closely with school counselors, psychologists and social workers to help determine the needs of district students.

Through the partnership, access to a behavioral health center, located in Mineola, is available for students in crisis, in need of evaluation, immediate treatment or connection to care in the community or at a hospital. Community and professional education on mental health services will also be provided through the partnership.

For more information and resources, along with access to a monthly newsletter, visit www.mineola.k12.ny.us and click on the Northwell Health Partnership tab under Parents/Students.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District