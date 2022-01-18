East Williston Board Of Education Appoints New Superintendent

Last month, the East Williston School District Board of Education accepted a letter of resignation for the purpose of retirement from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Elaine Kanas, effective July 1, 2022.

“On behalf of the board of education and our community, I would like to thank Dr. Kanas for her years of dedicated commitment to our school district,” Board of Education President Mark Kamberg said. “Under her leadership, our school district has earned the reputation of being one of the finest school districts on Long Island, and our students are continually recognized on local, state and national levels for their outstanding achievements. While we regret her decision to retire, we understand and wish her well when she begins the next chapter of her life.”

During the same meeting, the board unanimously appointed the district’s Deputy Superintendent Dr. Danielle M. Gately as the district’s next superintendent of schools, effective July 1, 2022.

“One of the most important decisions a board of education can make is the appointment of the district’s superintendent of schools,” Kamberg said. “Dr. Gately, who currently serves as deputy superintendent, brings 20 years of professional leadership experience to her new role. Her professional skills and personal characteristics coupled with her support of our district’s education philosophy and firsthand knowledge of our students and community contributed to the board’s unanimous decision.”

Dr. Gately began her teaching career as a grade 7-8 social studies teacher. In her most recent position as deputy superintendent of schools, concurrent with her prior role as assistant superintendent for instruction and personnel, Dr. Gately supported the superintendent of schools in all efforts to enact the district’s strategic plan. Dr. Gately also fulfilled all duties, responsibilities and functions of the district superintendent as needed. Prior to serving in her current role, Dr. Gately served the district as school district chief information officer, director of secondary curriculum and social studies, director of district curriculum information and middle school student life. She is also an adjunct professor in the School Building and School District Leadership Program at Molloy College.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Education for their confidence and support,” Dr. Gately said. “I am deeply honored to serve as the next superintendent of schools. I look forward to working together with my colleagues, students, parents and the community to build on our district’s reputation of excellence. I bring to this role the firm and lifelong conviction that education is the most dynamic and impactful work there is. Thank you again for this opportunity to build on our success and move our district into a future filled with limitless opportunities for student development and achievement.”

Dr. Gately holds a Bachelor of Arts in social studies/secondary education and a Master of Science in education/social studies 7-12 from Molloy College; a Master of Science in school building administration from St. John’s University; a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from Concordia Lutheran University; and School District Administrator: New York State permanent certification and Social Studies 7-12 New York State permanent certification.

Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Gately is married to Dr. Donald Gately; they have five children. She is also a proud kidney donor to her father.

—Submitted by the East Williston School District