Deputy Mayor Seeks Mayoral Seat In Upcoming Village Election

As we enter the election cycle for 2022 the New Line Party candidates continue to work hard to keep Mineola the wonderful community those before us have shaped. Our candidates have made many important improvements in Mineola, some obvious ones we are sure you have seen and some you might not have noticed. Our infrastructure projects have set Mineola up for the future and we intend to keep on this fiscally responsible and progressive course to ensure Mineola remains a great community for our children.

We are very happy to announce that Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira will seek election to the position of mayor this coming March. Pereira has lived in Mineola for more than 40 years with his wife Diana and three children. He has served on the village board as trustee and most recently deputy mayor for the better part of 13 years now. He has consistently fought to keep our Mineola way of life. He worked to lower debt and hold the line on taxes. He has voted time and time again to invest in infrastructure such as roads, sewers and clean water. Pereira is the natural choice to succeed Mayor Scott Strauss and has his full backing.

Seeking election to the position of trustee is Janine Sartori.

Sartori and her husband Tiziano chose to move their family here 17 years ago, sending their two children to Mineola schools. She served on the Board of Zoning appeals for four years before being appointed to the trustee position by Mayor Strauss. Sartori has taken her position very seriously. She has attended many events and meetings on behalf of the Mineola residents she was asked to serve. Her degree in finance and long history of involvement in our schools and community make her a solid choice for election as a village trustee this year.

New to the candidate slate this year, but no stranger to community service and running for trustee is Jeffrey M. Clark.

Clark, his wife Maureen and six kids have loved living in Mineola for 35 years. Clark serves the community moving up through the ranks in the Mineola Fire Department attaining the rank of Chief of Department. He has consistently been involved in community events and organizations. He was the president of the Irish American Society and was chosen Grand Marshal of the famous Mineola St. Patrick’s Day parade. He has also coached his and many other children through the great athletic programs found in Mineola. He is a great choice because he understands what it takes to keep Mineola a community of friends and families.

The entire slate of candidates and the entire New Line Party wish you a happy and healthy New Year and thank you for all your support to date. Anyone seeking further information or opportunities to volunteer with the New Line Party can email info@newlineparty.org.

—Submitted by the New Line Party