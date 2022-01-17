Departments Respond To Building Fire

The Public Information Office reports the details of a building fire that occurred on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. in Mineola.

According to police, Third Precinct officers responded to a call for a building fire located at 178 2nd St. All occupants evacuated the building and no injuries were reported. The Mineola Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames and had assistance from 15 surrounding departments. Businesses Metro PCS and The Discount Store were lost in the fire.

The Red Cross also responded to assist with displaced residents. Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives and Fire Marshals were also at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

That area is no stranger to devastation due to fires. Back in 2020, a five-alarm fire occurred between First and Second streets. At the time, the Mineola Fire Department was assisted by 12 other local departments, which consisted of approximately 200 firefighters. Due to the severe damage of the buildings, they had to be demolished.

—Additional information provided by the NCPD