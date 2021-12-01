The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra Announces Holiday Return

The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Louis Panacciulli, is pleased to announce the return to Chaminade High School in Mineola for its annual Christmas concert. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

All attendees must be masked.

“Chaminade High School and the Village of Mineola are both very special to The Nassau Pops,” Maestro Panacciulli said. “We were saddened to cancel last year’s concert due to the pandemic, but are thrilled to bring live music back to our audience that has supported us for so many years.”

The orchestra will be joined by vocalists Jack and Ann Cassin and the St. Aiden’s Angel Choir.

Thanks to a generous financial commitment by Jovia Financial Credit Union, admission is free. However, the donation of an unwrapped toy benefitting Toys for Tots is requested.

The Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1984 by Managing Director Dawn Manuel and Music Director Louis Panacciulli. The orchestra performs a full summer concert series in many of the parks in Nassau County featuring light classical favorites, and music from Broadway, television, and film.

Based in the Village of Mineola, the orchestra has performed with many prestigious entertainers and maintains affiliations with Nassau Community College and the Mineola Choral Society with seasonal performances at Chaminade High School.

—Submitted by the Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra