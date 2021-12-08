Supervisor-elect Jen DeSena Taps Team To Guide New Administration

North Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Jen DeSena (R-Manhasset) has appointed a 17-member transition team. The group will provide counsel to her as she prepares to form a new administration and take office on Jan. 1, 2022.

“The transition team has provided invaluable assistance to me as I prepare to bring the changes to town government that voters sought on Election Day,” Supervisor-elect DeSena stated.

Before seeking elective office, DeSena was an attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and executive director of the Manhasset Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse (CASA).

“The North Hempstead town board voted this year to increase by 15 percent the town supervisor’s budget for next year,” Supervisor-elect DeSena added. “This decision gives our administration the additional resources it needs to recruit exceptional candidates for key roles in town government.”

The supervisor’s office includes professionals who work in Constituent Services, Finance, Intermunicipal Coordination, Legislative Affairs, Procurement, and Public Information. The town Historian and the director of Business and Tourism also are part of the supervisor’s office, which will have a budget of $2.2 million in 2022 as compared to $1.9 million in 2021, according to the town’s adopted 2022 budget.

Supervisor-elect DeSena’s transition team includes the following individuals, listed in alphabetical order: Michael Barry, former North Hempstead town public information officer; Dr. Pedram Bral, Mayor, Great Neck Village; Peter Cavallaro, Esq., Mayor, Westbury; Dr. Isma Chaudry, chairperson, Islamic Center of Long Island; David Chiang, president, Chinese American Assn. of North Hempstead; Dina DeGiorgio, Esq., former North Hempstead town councilwoman; Christopher Devane, Esq., Mayor, New Hyde Park Village; Paul Ehrbar, Mayor, Williston Park; Michael Going, Acting Treasurer, Carle Place Civic Association; Michael Koblenz, Esq., Mayor, East Hills; Jack Martins, Esq., former New York State Senator; Madhvi Nijjar, Deputy Mayor, New Hyde Park Village; Bonnie Parente, Esq., Mayor, East Williston; Joseph Scalero, Village Clerk, Mineola; Edward Scott, Albertson Civic Association; Scott Strauss, Mayor, Mineola; and Desiree Woodson, Tenant Commissioner, North Hempstead Housing Authority.

Supervisor-elect DeSena is the first Republican nominee to win that office since 1987. North Hempstead Town Clerk-elect Ragini Srivastava (R-Manhasset Hills), who also will consult with the supervisor-elect’s transition team, is the first Republican nominee to win that office since 1997. The Town of North Hempstead is home to about 230,000 residents in northern Nassau County.

—Submitted by the North Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Jen DeSena’s campaign