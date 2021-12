Mineola Middle School students are lending a hand to help community members. Students in the Community Action Club first held a food drive to collect non-perishables and Thanksgiving food items. Then, they put together boxes filled with the donated items to give to 25 local families in need ahead. The donation boxes are being paired with a turkey to give families all of the essentials for a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District