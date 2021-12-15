Students Become Certified Interpreters

Two Mineola High School students recently completed a 40-hour training course, making them certified interpreters. Pietra Cabral and Fabiely Passos Ricci da Silva completed the Community Interpreter International Program, which is interpreter training for healthcare, education and social services.

Throughout the course, the students learned about ethics and conduct, positioning and terminology, modes of interpreting, strategies for intervention, cultural mediation and other vital skills. Following the 40-hour training, they had to take a 120-minute written assessment.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District