Musicians Accepted Into ACDA Eastern Division Honor Choir

Six singers from Mineola High School have been accepted into the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Eastern Division High School Honor Choir.

Congratulations to the following students: Matthew (Checkers) Bischoff; Bridget Cunningham; Isabella Galan; James Keesee; Aidan Levin; and Alexis Panebianco.

These singers were in competition with the finest high school singers across the 11 states that make up the Eastern Division of the ACDA. They were selected from a blind audition and were required to perform an advanced classical solo.

In February, the selected students will travel to Boston for the ACDA Eastern Division conference where they will rehearse and perform with an award-winning conductor.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District