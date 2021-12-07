Mineola Fire Department Operation Santa

The Mineola Fire Department will once again be sponsoring its Operation Santa program for the residents of the Village of Mineola. Personal visits will begin on Friday, Dec. 10 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 23. Santa, Rudolph, Frosty and his elves will come to residents between 7 and 10 p.m.

No exact times will be given within the window of Santa’s visit to homes. Residents will have the option of a visit inside or outside their residence. Ex-chief Gary Mazur will take requests by calling 516-830-2770. Please make your call early as dates will fill up quickly.

—Submitted by the Mineola Fire Department