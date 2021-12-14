Meet Mineola’s Newest Trustee

With longtime trustee Dennis Walsh vacating his seat on the Village of Mineola’s Board of Trustees in order to take on his new duties as 3rd District Councilman for the Town of North Hempstead, it is time to usher in some new blood. Last month, Mayor Scott Strauss appointed Mineola resident Janine Sartori as Walsh’s replacement. She will serve on the village board until the next village election in March 2022 when Walsh’s term was due to expire. Sartori recently answered some questions from Anton Media Group about her new role and what she hopes to bring to village residents.

Q: Can you tell readers a little bit about yourself?

A: I moved to Mineola 17 years ago with my husband Tiziano. I graduated Seton Hall University with a BS in marketing and a Master’s in finance. I worked in marketing for more than 10 years before starting my own business in financial services, where I currently oversee the day-to-day financial operations for several clients.

Q: What was your reaction when you were asked to be on the village’s board of trustees?

A: I was honored and excited to become a part of this team.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish while on the board?

A: I hope to continue building our downtown area into a thriving district of shops and restaurants—a place where residents look forward to spending time.

Q: What is your most favorite thing about the Village of the Mineola?

A: The community. Everyone here truly cares about this village, their neighbors, and what goes on here. I discovered our community while raising my twin boys, Luigi and Anthony here. We’ve spent a lot of time in our fantastic library, parks and pool. I spent some time on the PTA and MAA boards as well as on the Mineola Zoning Board. All of these opportunities allowed me to truly get to know and love this community.

Q: Is there anything else you wanted to mention about your new position?

A: Having access to local government and being able to make a difference in the community we live in is unique to the villages of Long Island. I look forward to meeting more of our residents and truly helping to make Mineola a place they’re all proud to live.