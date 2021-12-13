Man Arrested For Menacing In Mineola

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man for an assault that occurred on Dec. 7 at 2:22 a.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, at approximately 1:55 a.m., 29-year-old defendant Peter Belton was standing in a parking lot on Mineola Boulevard when he menaced the 52-year-old female victim of Mineola. She was unknown to him. The defendant stated he was going to stab the victim and then lunged in her direction. Fearing for her safety, the victim backed away and called 911. Upon police arrival, the defendant was located walking on Second Street. The officer requested the defendant stop walking; the defendant became combative and then struck the officer in the face with a closed fist. As the officer attempted to place the defendant under arrest, the defendant began flailing his arms causing both men to fall to the ground. At that time, additional officers arrived and assisted with placing the defendant into custody. The female victim did not sustain any injuries. The officer sustained substantial pain, swelling, bruising and lacerations to his face and both hands. Belton sustained an injury to his elbow; both men were transported to the Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Belton is charged with third-degree menacing, second-degree assault and resisting arrest. He was arraigned when it was medically practical.

-Submitted by NCPD