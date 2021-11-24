Top Of The Mineola Class Of 2022

Mineola High School is proud to announce Alvin Tsai as the Class of 2022 valedictorian and Katherine Ahn as the salutatorian.

Throughout his time as a high school student, Tsai has earned many achievements both in and out of the classroom. One of many successes was founding the school Coding Club. Tsai’s interest in computer science gave him the idea to start the club which gives his peers the opportunity to compete in coding competitions at the local and national levels, while connecting with professionals in the field. Similarly, Tsai is the founder and president of the Computer Science Honor Society at the High School. His extracurricular involvement also includes being a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and the Mathletes president.

Tsai is an accomplished student-athlete as a member of the Long Island Aquatic Club swim team. His passion for swimming has led to a number of regional and national achievements. Most notably, Tsai was honored by USA Swimming for being a nationally ranked age group swimmer and is one of 28 swimmers in the eastern region to attend the prestigious Zone Select Camp.

Outside of academics and athletics, Tsai devotes time each summer to travel to Taiwan where he teaches English to young students.

Ahn is an active member of the Mineola High School community. She is involved in many extracurricular activities including the Coding Club, Environmental Club, Mathletes, Robotics and the Student Service Center. In addition, Ahn is the recording secretary and treasurer of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Computer Science Honor Society and a member of the Science Honor Society. Over the years, Ahn has been a member of the high school cross country and basketball teams. She has handled all of these extracurriculars while taking on the workload of multiple Advanced Placement courses.

Ahn dedicates her time to helping others outside of school. For example, she holds many leadership roles as a volunteer at her church. Ahn has taken on positions including the leader of a kids book club and of the worship team. In addition, Ahn participates in mission trips to Honduras where she teaches English at the Christian School of Urraco.

After high school, Tsai hopes to be a software engineer and Ahn plans to work in a field of science. The district congratulates them both and wishes them the best of luck in the future.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District