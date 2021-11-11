Mineola High School Drama Club Presents Rumors

The Mineola High School Drama Club announces the opening of Neil Simon’s hysterical farce, Rumors.

The play takes place at a tastefully appointed townhouse, where things at an anniversary party for the Deputy Mayor of New York are not going as planned. Rumors ran for 535 performances on Broadway before coming to the theatre at Mineola High School for a wild ride that will have audiences rolling in the aisles.

“I selected Rumors for this year’s play because we have a great group of talented actors who I knew could handle the demands of a farce,” Director Matt DeLuca said. “But, perhaps even more importantly, I think this is just what the world needs right now. With all the challenges and stress we all are dealing with these days, I wanted to offer audiences the opportunity to sit in a room together and just laugh. It’s been too long since we’ve had the opportunity to do that. This show is just what the doctor ordered.”

The cast includes Julia O’Connor, Joseph Parrino, Isabella Galán, Jake Chesna, Matthew Bischoff, Bridget Cunningham, James Keesee, Vanessa Hartman, Grace Faley and Jade Conway.

Rumors will play Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at Mineola High School. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older, please note advisory for some language.

You can purchase tickets online at www.mineolahs.booktix.com. Seating is automatically socially distanced by party.

