Former Mayor Honored At Wall Of Honor Ceremony

Late last month, village officials and members of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce came together at village hall to introduce the 2021 inductee to the John S. DaVanzo Wall of Honor. This year, the village board honored former Mayor Ann Galante.

“Basically the chamber receives nomination applications, which are available on our website,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce President Louis Panacciulli said about the nomination process. “A committee of five then gathers and chooses the candidate that they determine has made a lasting impact on the Village of Mineola. Past recipients have been John DaVanzo, Lou Sanders, mayors Ed Smith, Stanley Krause and Robert Hinck, Lou Santosus, pandemic first responders, and now Mayor Ann Galante.”

Under Mayor Galante’s administration from 1985-91, Mineola was declared a “Tree City.” She also was responsible for starting the summer recreation program for the children of Mineola. She could often be found in her office every day to serve the needs of residents as a full time mayor.

Besides having a plaque on the Wall of Honor, there was also a digital aspect added to this year’s ceremony thanks to Mineola High School.

“The chamber in conjunction with Mineola High School is making available an iPad that will be placed on a podium in the Village Hall lobby,” Panacciulli said. “With the assistance of the computer department of Mineola High School, family members and friends of Wall of Honor recipients will be able to upload additional information about the life and accomplishments of these honorees. Additionally, the iPad will eventually have other information about village and chamber events.”

After the ceremony, a dinner was held where members of the Galante family offered stories and remembrances of Ann Galante’s career as a village trustee and mayor, and as the Town Of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes. The dinner was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Jericho Turnpike where it was catered by Ardito’s. Coffee at the event was supplied by Starbucks.