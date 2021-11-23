Board Holds Hearing On Fast Food Restaurant Proposal

Recently, the Village of Mineola Board of Trustees held a public hearing at village hall about a proposed fast food restaurant at 99 Jericho Tpke.

“The space is approximately 1,000-square-feet,” building owner and Mineola resident Hootan Moeirzadeh informed the board. “I’m proposing to build out a restaurant, fast-food type of setting. The kitchen area is going to be about 60 to 70 percent of the space with maybe five to six seats. Primarily it will be just pick-up, carry out and quick dining. We have parking in the rear of the building.”

Moeirzadeh plans to make the restaurant a Mediterranean one where it will serve falafel, gyros, chicken kebobs, rice, wraps and desserts.

“This building is on the corner of Jericho and Maple Place and for the longest time it was Liffco and the last thing was a steam clean car wash and it has been closed for about a year,” Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira said. “So that’s the location of this building.”

Moeirzadeh said the building has a total of five parking spaces with one being for handicapped customers.

“I’m planning to work there full-time myself and hire two or three employees,” he added. “I’m planning to open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. depending on demand.”

When it comes to garbage, there will be a dumpster on the premises where it will be enclosed, so it doesn’t become a nuisance to homeowners who live behind the potential new restaurant.

Due to the village’s struggle to ensure there is adequate parking for everyone, Pereira asked Moeirzadeh about what he would do when it comes to limited parking in the immediate area.

“I’m going to be particularly working with Grubhub and other online delivery services, and maybe even hire a delivery guy to deliver food,” Moeirzadeh said. “I want to make it as efficient, seamless, and no issues for myself and the neighborhood. I will do the best I can to minimize any issues and make it a clean, positive experience.”

Trustee George Durham asked Moeirzadeh about the restaurant’s potential traffic flow since Maple Place is a one-way street.

“I think it would be safer for them to go through Maple,” Moeirzadeh responded.

“So you’re going to have traffic exiting on Maple?” Durham asked. “You understand that Maple is a one-way and they can’t go back out and on to Jericho.”

Moeirzadeh responded, “Yes.”

The village board closed the hearing to reserve decision at a later time.