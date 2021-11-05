Athletic Department Shines Spotlight On Seniors

The Mineola Union Free School District Athletic Department is shining a spotlight on some of its seniors who participate in a fall sport. With playoffs around the corner, four students are being recognized for their accomplishments thus far. The department would like to highlight Joe Cerrato, Daniella Speranza, Max Von Massenbach and Mia Wosnofski.

Cerrato is a member of the varsity boys soccer team. As a varsity team captain and returning All-County player, he has led the Mustangs to another impressive season. This year, he was named a top 100 player on Long Island and has his sights set on a championship run.

Speranza is an outside hitter on the varsity volleyball team. The four-year varsity player made the top 50 list for volleyball players on Long Island. Previously, she was named an All-County player during her junior year.

The senior spotlight shines on Von Massenbach, a Mustangs varsity football player. Throughout his three years on the varsity team, he has held down the left tackle and defensive tackle positions. He is also a successful athlete off the football field, as a wrestler and a shot and disc thrower in the track program.

Wosnofski, a four-year member of the varsity girls soccer team, was named All-County as a junior. She hopes to see her team advance in the Nassau County playoffs after a conference championship run.

The district is #MineolaProud of its student athletes and wishes them the best of luck as their seasons continue.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District