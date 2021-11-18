Annual Drive Keeps E-Waste Out Of Landfills

Mineola Middle School students are helping the environment by keeping electronics out of landfills. During the annual e-waste drive, students collected 6,220 pounds of electronic waste to be recycled.

Community members were invited to drop off unused or broken items including printers, computers, tablets, phones, televisions and chargers during the after-school drive. Mineola Middle School partners with Two Brothers Scrap Metal each year to supply the collection container.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District