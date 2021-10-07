Village Of Mineola To Host Halloween Party

The Village of Mineola will be hosting a Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community Center Parking Lot located at 155 Washington Ave. in Mineola. The event will be for Mineola residents only, who must bring a leisure pass ID. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will only be outdoors as there will be no access to the Community Center. Raindate for the Halloween Party is Saturday, Oct. 30. For more information, call the recreation office at 746-0750 ext. 268 or 237.

—Information provided by the Village of Mineola