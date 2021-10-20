Village Launches New Citizen Engagement Mobile App

The Village of Mineola recently launched MyMineola, a new mobile citizen engagement application. This app puts village resources at residents’ fingertips.

The new app offers a user-friendly experience to submit requests for village services, report non-emergency issues, and communicate with the village directly from their phone or online.

The MyMineola app allows residents to have a direct line of communication to request services and report issues such as potholes, graffiti, and more. The MyMineola app will also be a great source of information with links to the village website, news and events.

“This is one more tool for us to use in continuing to bring the highest level of service to our residents and businesses,” Mayor Scott Strauss said.

To download the free app, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “MyMineola” to find and download the app.

—Information provided by the Village of Mineola