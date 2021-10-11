Upcoming Community Vote Paves Way For Expanded High School Campus

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, residents within the Mineola Public School District will have the opportunity to vote on a $4.25 million proposal to purchase a commercial property located at 2400 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park. The proposed property is adjacent to Mineola High School and presents a unique opportunity at no additional taxpayer cost to expand the district’s high school campus and provide a dedicated space for a new high school program.

“Mineola is designing the high school of the future,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Nagler said. “This new model of schooling puts the learner at the center, providing students with options for new experiences through internships and opportunities to develop skills outside a typical classroom setting, while still satisfying all high school credits.”

The district’s new program, named Synergy, breaks away from the factory model of high school that revolves around 40-minute blocks of academic subjects.

“The purchase of this property will provide students at both the high school and the Synergy program a true campus feel, as students will be able to move back and forth between the high school and 2400 Jericho Turnpike as their schedules allow,” Dr. Nagler said.

Students attending either program will have the benefit of using the library, the gymnasiums, and the music rooms and have easy access for after-school activities like sports and marching band.

Undesignated fund balance monies will be used to purchase the property. This means that the purchase will not result in an increase in school taxes for district residents.

The vote will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Meadow Drive. Residents can confirm their voting location by visiting the district’s website and using the “Polling Place Finder.”

More information is available on the district’s website, www.mineola.k12.ny.us. In addition, a special newsletter will be sent to all residents detailing the proposal.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District