Town To Host Popular “Spooky Walk” At Clark Botanic Garden

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town are proud to announce the return of the annual Spooky Walk event. Join your friends and neighbors for some frightening nights and one of North Hempstead’s most popular events of the year. The event will be held at Clark Botanic Garden at 193 I.U. Willets Rd.

Zombies, vampires, ghouls, and many of their gruesome friends will inhabit Clark Botanic Garden on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is expected to draw hundreds of visitors who will experience a spine-tingling walk through the realm of fear and fright. The cost of admission is $5 per person. There will also be music and food for sale at the event.

Spooky Walk may not be suitable for young children, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Younger children can enjoy the Not-So-Spooky Walk on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 12 to 4 p.m. Not-So-Spooky Walk will also include sport activities, arts & crafts, and more. Not-So-Spooky Walk’s price of admission is $5 per person.

Only cash will be accepted for admittance to both Spooky Walk and Not-So-Spooky Walk. The event will follow New York State and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on this event, please call 311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead