Students Honored In National Merit Scholarship Program

Mineola High School students Katherine Ahn and Alvin Tsai were named Commended Students as part of the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Of the 1.5 million entrants to the program, 50,000 with the highest Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scores qualify for recognition. That places Ahn and Tsai in the top 3 percent of test takers.

Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

The district congratulates Ahn and Tsai on their achievement.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District