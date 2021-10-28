Residents, Businesses And Corporations Invited To Join Rotary

As we launch into the fall/winter season, the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club invites members of the Garden City community and beyond to consider joining our club.

With the motto “Service Above Self,” Rotary is the world’s largest service organization of business, professional and community leaders with 34,000 clubs throughout the world.

Incorporated in 1925, today, our 96-year old Club welcomes individual businesses, members of the professions, community leaders, schools, houses of worship and residents to join us in our endeavors to serve our community and beyond. While business, corporate and nonprofit members may designate a representative, any member of these organizations may attend our lunch meetings and special events.

Prospective members are invited to attend one complimentary lunch meeting to learn about Rotary along with the many services the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club provides.

Rotary meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays throughout the year at 12:15 p.m. Featured at meetings are noteworthy speakers who provide information on various topics. For many years, it has been the tradition of the Club to meet at the Garden City Hotel and we plan to return once lunch service resumes.

Following the Club’s zoom meetings during the pandemic, we have held our meetings at Calogero’s impressive outdoor restaurant. On Nov. 9, we will meet at the Cherry Valley Club located at 28 Rockaway Ave. in Garden City. Pending the resuming of lunch service at the Garden City Hotel, we will return to Calogero’s for our two meetings in January 2022.

Meanwhile, mark your calendars for Rotary’s annual Holiday Luncheon Party to be held on Monday, Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. at the Garden City Hotel. For more information or to reserve for any of the upcominig meetings/event dates, email Diane.marmann @gmail.com.

Real Estate Broker Inducted Into Rotary

At the Oct. 16 lunch meeting of the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club, Rotary was honored to host as guest speaker, Mel Elwood, Rotary District 7255 Governor. Elwood was pleased to induct into the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club Garden City resident Lynne Maimone Koszalka, CRB, SRS, PSA, who is a licensed real estate broker with Four Seasons Realty located at 154 Seventh St. in Garden City. After learning about Rotary and the many services our club provides, Koszalka said she looks forward to participating in giving back to the community through Rotary’s endeavors.

—Submitted by the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club