National Center For Disability Entrepreneurship To Host Annual PitchFest Competition

The Viscardi Center, an internationally recognized nonprofit providing a lifespan of programs and services that educate, employ, and empower children and adults with disabilities, is hosting its second annual National Center for Disability Entrepreneurship (NCDE) Virtual PitchFest Competition on Friday, Nov. 19, presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in observance of National Entrepreneurship Month.

“NCDE was established to provide founders with a keen skill set and lead a movement to establish a business ecosystem for entrepreneurs with disabilities in the United States,” said John D. Kemp, President & CEO at The Viscardi Center. “The 2021 PitchFest will advance these goals by connecting aspiring founders with the opportunity to present to industry experts, secure funding and mentorships, and successfully launch their own businesses.”

Founders with disabilities from across the country will pitch their business ideas in front of a panel of exacting judges in a battle to benefit from $75,000 in equity-free grants and mentorship packages. This year’s Keynote Speakers are Major Jas Boothe, President & Founder of Final Salute Inc. and Chief Spirituality Officer of ANJA, LLC, and Jim Sinocchi, Managing Director & Head of Disability Inclusion at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“We’re proud to sponsor this year’s PitchFest,” said Sinocchi. “People with disabilities are already hindered by limited access to affordable startup capital and a scarcity of programs and services tailored to their needs. Innovative initiatives like this are important because entrepreneurship is a viable self-employment option for individuals with disabilities.”

The PitchFest Competition is a product of NCDE’s mission to empower innovative self-starters to achieve self-employment success. The NCDE equalizes access to the entrepreneurial landscape for founders with disabilities through its skills building curriculum, subject matter experts, mentorship opportunities, Accelerator Fund, and the Competition, which elevates awareness of their businesses in front of a live, virtual, interactive audience. Visit www.pitchfest.viscardicenter.org for more information and to save a spot.

