Mustang Pride Celebrated At Homecoming

Jericho Turnpike was a sea of red on Oct. 9, as Mineola School District students, staff and members of the community marched in the annual homecoming parade.

Members from the Mineola High School homecoming court from both 2020-21 and 2021-22 were featured on a float, as were other schools and grade levels on other displays. Many upcoming graduates from the Class of 2022 followed in their cars, which were painted to celebrate four years of hard work.

Local residents cheered on as the marching band, color guard and cheerleaders performed. Each school roared with Mineola pride as they paraded toward Hampton Stadium, where the Mustangs took on the Lynbrook Owls after a wonderful performance of the national anthem by homecoming queen Isabella Galan. While Mineola played tough, Lynbrook prevailed by the score of 56-28. Before kickoff, the homecoming court was recognized.

Congratulations to the following current and former Mineola High School students:

2021: King: Connor McLaughlin; Queen: Isabella Galan; Junior Princess: Kaitlin Kelly; Sophomore Princess: Michaela Palumbo; Freshman Princess: Madelyn Troche.

2020: King: Ian Timoteo Franza; Queen: Isabella Gaglione; Junior Princess: Julia O’Donnell; Sophomore Princess: Karleigh Davis; Freshman Princess: Kate Sweeney.

—Submitted by the Mineola School District