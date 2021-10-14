Mineola Student Selected For National Hispanic Recognition Program

Mineola High School senior Andrew Paternostro was selected for the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program. The College Board National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, while connecting students with universities across the country.

Students who take the Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, and identify as Hispanic American or Latinx are considered for the National Hispanic Recognition Program. They must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and score in the top 10 percent by state on the PSAT or receive a score of three or higher on two or more AP exams by their junior year.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District