Mineola Street Fair Returns This Week

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Village of Mineola’s annual street fair is officially back.

“We’re back after taking last year off,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce President Louis Panacciulli said. “As in years past, we are featuring the finest vendors on Long Island selling their handmade and hand-picked items. You will also see our local service vendors providing important information and savings for your home, business and lifestyle. There will be live music and entertainment on two different stages as well as all types of food provided by local restaurants and food trucks. Children will enjoy mechanical rides and inflatables and our celebrity dunk tank will be back and many of our favorite elected officials will be testing residents’ pitching skills. All in all, it’s a day of family shopping and entertainment fun.”

Although COVID is still circulating, the chamber says it is taking all safety precautions to keep fair-goers safe.

“Our event takes place outdoors and vendors and attractions will be properly and socially distanced,” Panacciulli explained. “Masking will be encouraged at the discretion of those attending. We will have sanitizer around for people who want to use it. We have asked our vendors to follow COVID protocols too with respect to overcrowding in and around the booths.”

Panacciulli said that planning for this year’s street fair started in June and that once this year’s street fair concludes, they’ll immediately begin preparing for 2022’s street fair.

And as we go into the holiday season soon and head into a new year, what does the chamber have planned for residents and business owners?

“Our monthly dinner meeting on Oct. 19 at village hall will feature the unveiling of this year’s Wall of Honor recipient,” Panacciulli said. “Our November dinner meeting will be held on Nov. 16 at Lareira Restaurant, one of Mineola’s exceptional Portuguese restaurants. And our annual holiday party will be held at the Irish American Hall on Dec. 14. This event is a great way for small businesses to gather with their employees and enjoy an evening of great food and holiday entertainment. And there are always surprise guests.”

The Mineola Street Fair is on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jericho Turnpike between Willis Avenue and Mineola Boulevard. The raindate for the street fair is on Sunday, Oct. 17. Admission to the fair is free.