BOE To Hold A Community Referendum About School Expansion

On Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021, the Board of Education is holding a community referendum about the purchase of the Sperry Building located at 2400 Jericho Turnpike. This building is situated on a 1.5 acre property located directly across the street from our High School and would be used to create an expanded High School Campus.

The Board has created a new webpage to provide residents of the school district with factual information about this proposed purchase. This webpage can be found at the link http://www.mineola.k12.ny.us/BOE/property_purchase_voter_information

The vote is on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Residents can vote at their local polling center either at Jackson Avenue School or at Meadow Drive between the hours of 7 AM and 8 PM. Residents with questions are invited to email me at mnagler@mineola.k12.ny.us or Deputy Superintendent, Matt Gaven at mgaven@mineola.k12.ny.us