AP Scholars In Mineola

One hundred and ten current and former students from Mineola High School earned the designation of Advanced Placement Scholars for excelling on their 2021 AP exams. Congratulations to the following students on achieving this honor:

AP Scholars With Distinction

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Sarah Ahmed, Katherine H. Ahn, Benjamin L. Ayende, Joshua T. Baldeosingh, Victor Baley, Kirsten A. Benes, Kristen M. Benes, Zach V. Buongiovanni, Jason D. Carvalho, Wenny Cheng, Jake W. Chesna, Ava E. Cohen, Isabella R. Gaglione, Yesenia Hanif, Meghan H. Heckelman, Sayem H. Jabbar, Jennifer A. Joaqui-Almendar, Joshua M. Kessler, Serena S. Koshy, Natalie A. Laszewski, Matthew D. Manevitz, Alexandra M. Mora, Cristiano S. Oliveira, Neha B. Parambi, Jillian M. Parrino, Nicole A. Pastoressa, Vivek A. Patel, Julia Perrino, Isabella G. Polanco, Elizabeth G. Ricardo, Ana Victoria D. Serna, Bethany N. Shatz, Benjamin R. Stiehl, Keira Talty, Rinoy K. Thomas and Catherine P. Winski.

AP Scholars With Honor

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams

Sofia Amador, Miko A. Amican, Nicole K. Chan, Ricky Cheng, William N. Grotheer, Ashvin Gulledge, Benjamin S. Joseph, Alice Li, Abby P. Meehan, Maya A. Meola, Catalina Mercado, Brent R. Muessig, Andrew S. Paternostro, Steven A. Pereira, Rahul Setia, Amanda R. Shapiro, Ian Timoteo Franza, Adam L. Tobar, Alvin Tsai, Jeremiah S. Valmond, Mia E. Wasnofski and Michael J. Yokaitis.

AP Scholars Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams

Nicolas Anturi, Amanda F. Argueta, Silvia Argueta, Natalia Barbosa, Stephanie A. Bell, Chiara C. Catalano, Thomas F. Catania, Nicholas A. Chan, Yesim C. Cinar, Matthew Cobos, Claire V. Collura, Jade L. Conway, Catherine P. Cullen, Nikki Dong, Deborah J. DosSantos, Chloe M. Gaglione, Daniel F. Galan, Patrick D. Gay, Jibin James, Aulona Kabashi, Jessica M. Kessler, Nicholas A. Kostulias, Arash Lahijani, Delanie J. Landivar, Melissa J. Leung, Aidan E. Levin, Kayla C. Lima, Catherine Liu, Tess E. Loehner, Ishan Lohiya, Arwen C. Lopez, Gabriella Marquez, Kseniya Matatov, Michael P. McColgan, Meghan M. McGuire, Goncalo C. Oliveira, Urja N. Patel, Cathreen Paul, Tiffany Quinto, Aaliyah Rakeem, Andreas J. Rodriguez, Jack M. Sargeant, Kaitlyn M. Servinskas, Maya E. Simbulan, Julia Therassi Arruda, Sarah I. Torgerson, Ramon M. Tuason, Ella M. Vernon, Noah M. Weinstein, Spencer Y. Wu, Andre Yang and Jenny Zheng.

AP Capstone Diploma

Granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing

Miko A. Amican, Stephanie A. Bell, Nicole K. Chan, Ava E. Cohen, Isabella R. Gaglione, Patrick D. Gay, Sayem H. Jabbar, Jibin James, Jennifer A. Joaqui-Almendar, Benjamin S. Joseph, Alice Li, Matthew D. Manevitz, Urja N. Patel, Isabella G. Polanco and Keira Talty.

AP Seminar And Research Certificate

Granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional AP Exams

Jason D. Carvalho, Melissa J. Leung and Spencer Y. Wu.

—Submitted by Mineola Union Free School District