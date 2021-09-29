Sisters Represent Mineola UFSD In Varsity Swimming

Two Mineola sisters are representing the district in girls varsity swimming for the first time. Eighth-grader Leah Anzalone and seventh-grader Brooke Anzalone are participating on a combined team of districts including Carle Place, Locust Valley and Mineola. Leah and Brooke are the only Mineola students on the team and it’s the first time the district has participated in a girls varsity swim program.

The district is #MineolaProud of the Anzalone sisters and looks forward to how they pave the way for future Mineola swimmers.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District