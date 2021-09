The senior class at Mineola High School recently gathered outdoors prior to the start of the school day to watch the sunrise together. The Senior Sunrise signifies the beginning of the final year for these students at Mineola High School. The annual event is typically held on the first day of school, but due to rain, the Class of 2022 came together on the first Friday of the school year.

(Photo courtesy of Mineola Union Free School District)