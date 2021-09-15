Mineola Welcomes Back Students

By
Mineola American Staff
-
0
220

Mineola Union Free School District welcomed students back into the building for the first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Students arrived at their schools as they were greeted by their principals and teachers. Jackson Avenue and Hampton Street welcomed back their learners with large lawn signs. Students were excited to be back in the classroom after summer break, surrounded by their peers. The district wishes all of its students and staff a successful school year.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District

SHARE
Previous articleWillis Avenue Underpass Is Officially Open
Next articleTown Congratulates Eagle Scout
Mineola American Staff
Since 1952, Mineola American has loyally served the Village of Mineola, Albertson, East Williston and Williston Park with local news, sports and community events. This award-winning weekly is the “must-read” here in the County Seat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply