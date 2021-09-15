Mineola Welcomes Back Students

Mineola Union Free School District welcomed students back into the building for the first day of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Students arrived at their schools as they were greeted by their principals and teachers. Jackson Avenue and Hampton Street welcomed back their learners with large lawn signs. Students were excited to be back in the classroom after summer break, surrounded by their peers. The district wishes all of its students and staff a successful school year.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District