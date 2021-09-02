Legislator Birnbaum Thanks Local Resident

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum (D—Great Neck) recently presented a Nassau County Legislature Citation to Albertson resident Melissa Lau in recognition of her service to the 10th District as a Legislature summer intern.

During her time in Legislator Birnbaum’s office, Lau, who will begin her junior year at Cornell University this fall, assisted with the preparation of certificates and citations; aided in the drafting of Legislator Birnbaum’s forthcoming community newsletter; fielded constituent questions and concerns, and provided assistance with the Legislator’s community events.

“I was very fortunate to have someone with Melissa’s skills and interests working in my office this summer,” Birnbaum said. “I am grateful to have had her assistance in my office and wish her all the best as she continues her studies at Cornell, my alma mater.”

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum