Hempstead Man Arrested For Stolen Property In Mineola

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man on Sept. 6 in Mineola at 3 a.m. for criminal possession of stolen property.

According to detectives, a 31-year-old adult female victim parked her vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue and upon her return noticed that several items were missing from inside, including an iPhone and pink Dior bag. Officers responded and after an investigation, 22-year-old defendant Shawn Harvey was located near the intersection of Linden Road and Willis Avenue. Harvey was in possession of the stolen property and placed under arrest without incident.

Harvey is charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sept. 7.

-Submitted by the NCPD