Free Technology Course Offered To Senior Citizens

The “COMPUTEERS” club of Mineola High School’s Student Service Center is offering a four session Technology Training course for adults. We can teach you how to use smartphones, iPads and tablets, e-Readers and of course, personal computers.

The Fall course will be offered on Thursdays, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4 from 2:25 to 3:20 p.m. We hope you can attend all four sessions, but you can register for each individually if necessary. Classes are held at the high school. There is no charge for this course. No technology experience is necessary and all levels of technology literacy are addressed. Class participants are given one-on-one instruction with high school student volunteers.

Masks must be worn in the building. You must register in advance, since enrollment is limited. To register, call 516-237-2615 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

—Submitted by Mineola High School