Willis Avenue Set To Reopen Next Month

According to 3TC, Willis Avenue will reopen to the public sometime next month marking another significant milestone in the third track project that has occurred throughout the village these past few years.

This past month, crews started to build track between Herricks Road and the Mineola train station on the south side of the LIRR right-of-way. Ballast, which serves as a bed for rail road tracks and provides stability, drainage and support for LIRR trains, was also installed between Roslyn Road and Glen Cove Road during the day to support the future installation of the third track. When it comes to the Mineola station enhancement, the precast platforms and foundations for the east-and westbound platforms continued to be installed throughout the month. Canopy columns and retaining walls were also installed.